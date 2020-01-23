Underwriter CFC Snaps Up Insurtech Cyberrisk Co.

Law360, London (January 23, 2020, 1:14 PM GMT) -- Specialist insurer CFC Underwriting has bought ThreatInformer, an insurance technology company that uses data to identify how exposed business customers are to the risk of cyberattack. CFC said Wednesday data analytics was increasingly “critical to staying competitive” in cyber-insurance, a sector that has seen a rising number of claims. The company declined to say how much it paid for ThreatInformer, or which law companies advised on the deal. According to Companies House records, the deal closed on Dec. 18, followed by the departure from the board of the former directors of the company, founder Richard Wells and chief executive officer Ryan Jones....

