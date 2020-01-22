Controversial Insurance Claims Project Launch Moves Closer

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 2:10 PM GMT) -- Law firms can now register to use an online "portal" for clients with low-value claims for injuries such as whiplash, the Motor Insurers’ Bureau said on Wednesday, as the April deadline for legislative reform draws near. The bureau, a quasi-governmental body funded by insurers, is developing a website that will allow consumers seeking motor-related personal injury compensation of under £5,000 ($6,500) to file their cases without having to go to court. The portal is part of a raft of reforms included in the Civil Liability Act, which will come into force in April. But lawyers have argued for the project, which...

