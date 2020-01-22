Ardian Raises €3B For Europe-Focused 4th Private Debt Fund

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- French private equity group Ardian said Wednesday that it has secured €3 billion ($3.3 billion) from limited partners for its fourth private debt fund, with plans to provide financing to middle-market companies based in Europe. The fund, called Ardian Private Debt Fund IV, eclipsed its initial target of €2.5 billion, bringing in capital from 90 total investors across 15 countries, according to a statement. The firm noted there were more investors hailing from North America and Asia than in previous funds. The investor base is made up of insurance companies, pension funds, banks, endowments, foundations and government agencies. Vincent Gombault, member...

