Roberts Rebukes Counsel At Trump's Impeachment Trial

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 11:54 AM EST) -- As the first day of the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump stretched into the early hours of Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. admonished the lawyers addressing the chamber and showed that he is not a silent figurehead whose presence merely lends gravity to the proceedings. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. rebukes counsel for the House and the president during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, in this image from video provided by the Senate. (AP) The chief justice stepped in as the 12th hour of debate over trial rules saw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS