Judge Confused By 11th Circ.'s Mandate In Biofuel Bankruptcy

Law360, Miami (January 22, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday told former biofuel business partners fighting over what one claims was a bad faith involuntary bankruptcy that he’s not sure how to proceed in the case after the Eleventh Circuit vacated his ruling but gave no explanation why. In a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles expressed frustration at the Eleventh Circuit’s Dec. 16 order, which vacated his ruling that a bankruptcy judge erred in finding that the Global Energies LLC bankruptcy was not filed in bad faith and should not be dismissed. When Judge Gayles made that decision, he thought he...

