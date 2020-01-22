Boutique Firm Wilkinson Walsh Loses 2 Founding Partners

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- A name partner and a founding partner of litigation boutique Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz have left the firm, resulting in a name change, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday. Founding name partner Sean Eskovitz and founding partner Brant Bishop have left, the spokesman said, noting that the firm's name changed on Tuesday. It's now simply Wilkinson Walsh, after founders Beth Wilkinson and Alexandra Walsh. Eskovitz and Bishop “each reached their decisions independently and for their own reasons, and we wish them the very best as they take time to explore what they want to do next. We appreciate all of Sean and Brant’s...

