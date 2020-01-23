Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- Shaw Keller is a legal lion this week for helping Teva Pharmaceuticals score the earliest generic license for Allergan's Linzess, while The Bloom Firm landed among the legal lambs after a judge declined to sanction a billionaire after a trial on a former employee's sexual battery claims. Legal Lions Duane Morris LLP and Locke Lord LLP were victorious Wednesday when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court affirmed that the so-called rule of capture, a century-old precedent shielding drillers from trespassing liability when a well drilled on one property taps into oil and gas beneath a neighboring property, can be applied to fracked wells....

