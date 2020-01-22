Wash. Orders Pet Insurers To Repay $4.7M For Overcharges

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- Washington state’s insurance regulator has ordered two Chubb Ltd. pet insurance carriers to repay $4.7 million to thousands of policyholders who were overcharged on premiums and hit the insurers with a $950,000 fine. Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued the order Tuesday after a yearlong investigation into Chubb units Ace American Insurance Co. and Indemnity Insurance Co. of North America uncovered “tens of thousands of law violations” by the pair in connection with their issuance of pet insurance policies over a five-year span beginning in 2013. “The most egregious violations were overcharging consumers through rate increases and not disclosing the increases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS