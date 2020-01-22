Teva Scores Earliest Generic License For Allergan's Linzess

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- Allergan PLC and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. have agreed to give Teva Pharmaceuticals USA a license to sell generic versions of the irritable bowel syndrome medication Linzess in March 2029, winning the earliest launch date of the various companies sued for infringement. Under the settlement, Teva will get to sell its 145 and 290 microgram dosages of the drug starting on March 31, 2029, almost a year before the next competitor, Novartis unit Sandoz Inc. They will be followed later in 2030 and 2031 by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. "This latest [abbreviated new drug application] settlement with...

