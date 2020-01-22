Senators Unveil Bill Requiring Vape Cos. To Pay FDA

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday announced that they have introduced legislation that would mandate e-cigarette companies to pay user fees to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to fund stronger oversight over the industry. The senators — including Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah — said that the Resources to Prevent Youth Vaping Act authorizes the FDA to collect user fees from all makers of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. While makers of traditional tobacco products currently pay FDA user fees, e-cigarette companies are currently exempt, according to the senators. The proposed bill increases the total amount of user...

