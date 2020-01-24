Utah Gov. And Lawmakers Agree To Repeal Tax Overhaul

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 10:14 AM EST) -- Facing voter backlash and a public referendum, Utah lawmakers and the governor said they’ve agreed to repeal a December tax overhaul that cut individual and corporate taxes while expanding the sales tax base to some services and groceries. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks during a May conference in Salt Lake City. (AP) The reversal on Thursday was announced via a tweet in a joint statement from Republican Gov. Gary Herbert, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and comes as a statewide referendum to try to repeal the law was poised to go to the ballot this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS