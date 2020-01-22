Accounting Ethics Body Would Kill Audit Client Consulting

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- Accounting firms would be prohibited from consulting work for audit clients, including tax planning under certain circumstances, according to two draft proposals issued by the global body that sets ethical standards for professional accountants. The proposals published Tuesday by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, or IESBA, aim to increase auditors’ independence from their clients. One proposal is an “exposure draft” focused on non-assurance services rendered by accounting firms, while the other is a suggested rewrite of fee-related independence provisions in the IESBA’s code of ethics. In a statement, the board indicated it was spurred to act in the wake...

