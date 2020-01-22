Cincinnati Reds Call Foul On Law Student's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- The Cincinnati Reds baseball team told a North Carolina federal court Wednesday that a former minor league player-turned-law student's age discrimination suit swung and missed, arguing that he failed to show how the Reds’ refusal to let him participate in tryouts for younger players was illegal misconduct. The Reds told the court that Garrison Lassiter’s suit only alleges that the tryouts were “age preferential” for kicking him out because he was older than the target players, but doesn’t identify any law or statute to support his claim. Lassiter, now a law student, sued in late December for $1.6 million, alleging that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS