Kramer Levin Becomes Latest Firm To Sweeten Parental Leave

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP rolled out a new parental benefits policy to start the new year that allows all of its employees to take up to 12 weeks off after they become new parents or take in a foster child. The firm announced Tuesday that the new policy started the first day of 2020, and that it allows for both lawyers and other staff to get 12 weeks, regardless of what part they play as a parent. A representative for the firm said the only change would be that now the firm has just "one policy for all employees,"...

