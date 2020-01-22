PTAB Casts Doubt On Validity Of Wireless Tech Patent

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- Hera Wireless SA faced tough questions from a Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel Wednesday, which called into question whether one of its patents covering wireless communication systems is different enough from existing technology to make it patentable. For Hera’s patent to survive inter partes review, the board will need to be convinced that a key element in Hera’s 7,369,878 patent differs from a 2001 patent application that Intel Corp. says renders Hera’s patent invalid as anticipated or obvious. One of the main disputes between the parties during the 90-minute hearing in Alexandria, Virginia, revolved around whether the earlier patent application...

