How BigLaw Can Support Black Attys And Improve Diversity

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 12:59 PM EST) -- African American law firm partners say their experiences in BigLaw have at times felt isolating, frustrating and unequal, but they say there are pragmatic changes that could alter the industry's failure to meaningfully increase the number of black attorneys in its ranks. One common experience among black law firm partners who spoke to Law360 is that, looking back at their careers, many felt they needed to work harder than majority lawyers and make fewer mistakes, proving their worthiness to those around them over and over again — a trying and exhausting task, they said. There’s a bias that black and brown...

