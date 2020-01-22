Par Petroleum Wants Storage Cap Undone After Rival Closes

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission is seeking the public's input on Par Petroleum Corp.'s plan to change up its agreement for storing petroleum at a Hawaii terminal, for which it needs the agency's permission following a 2015 antitrust settlement. The agency cleared Par's $107 million buy of a Koko'oha Investments unit half a decade ago, on the grounds that the petroleum company agreed to give up certain rights to a specific gasoline terminal in Hawaii in order to assuage antitrust concerns. Now Par wants to be allowed to store at that terminal again, arguing that since its only competitor in the area has...

