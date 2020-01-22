Minn. Supreme Court OKs Minneapolis' $15 Minimum Wage

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a Minneapolis ordinance that gradually lifts the city’s minimum wage to $15, rejecting Graco Inc.’s claims the measure conflicts with the state's lower minimum wage. The court affirmed a divided Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling rejecting the suit, which alleged the Minnesota Fair Labor Standards Act preempts Minneapolis’ 2018 ordinance because the city law blocks employers from paying the state’s minimum wage, which is under $10 an hour. Because the state law sets a floor rather than a ceiling, there is no clash, the court said. “The legislature’s use of the phrase ‘at least’ clearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS