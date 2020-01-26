How Probation Limbo Can Crush The Promise Of A Fresh Start

Probation Violators Confront A Hazier Kind Of Due Process

While the U.S. Constitution provides a right to pretrial release and access to legal counsel when a person is faced with criminal charges, the same isn’t necessarily true when someone is accused of violating the conditions of a probationary sentence.



Instead, people accused of violating terms of their supervision can find themselves thrown in jail, without the possibility of bail, on a court-ordered detainer while they await a hearing on whether their probation should be revoked.



That can oftentimes be weeks or months, according to Nyssa Taylor, a former Philadelphia public defender who now serves as policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania.



And while the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1973 that due process affords probationers a right to both preliminary and final revocation hearings, the justices have left it up to individual judges to determine whether offenders should be provided with court-appointed counsel.



Pennsylvania has taken it upon itself to offer alleged probation violators with attorneys at both stages of the revocation process, but, in practice, access to counsel is a challenge for indigent defendants, Taylor said.



“It’s pretty robust due process,” she said, “but it’s not what we see on the ground.”



Vince Schiraldi, the co-director of the Columbia University School of Social Work’s Justice Lab, put it another way, describing access to counsel in such situations as “the wild, wild west.”



In some jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Taylor said, the ACLU has observed probation officers asking defendants to waive their right to counsel as part of plea bargains simply to get out of detention.



“For a lot of people, this is a chance to get out, so of course they’re going to waive their right to counsel,” she said.