Dems Criticize 'Dark Money' In CFPB High Court Case

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- A trio of Senate Democrats took aim at what they say are "plainly inadequate" transparency rules for amicus briefs at the U.S. Supreme Court, saying a wave of recent court filings opposing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are the result of "a small and powerful cabal of self-interested entities." Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., perhaps the Supreme Court's fiercest critic on Capitol Hill, filed an amicus brief of his own Wednesday criticizing the court's rules for purportedly allowing "dark-money" groups to fund a flurry of amicus briefs in the case, Seila Law v. CFPB. Whitehouse was joined in the brief by Democratic Sens. Richard...

