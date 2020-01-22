Women Held A Third Of Fortune 500 GC Spots In 2019

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- An increasing number of women held general counsel roles at Fortune 500 companies in 2019, according to an analysis released Wednesday that found women led 33% of those in-house legal departments last year. The percentage of female GCs was up from 28% in 2018 and 2017, legal recruiting firm BarkerGilmore found in an evaluation of Fortune 500 general counsel appointments in 2019. That year, 25 women were appointed to the enterprise general counsel or chief legal officer post, and most of them were taking over for men, BarkerGilmore said. "We were encouraged to learn that 84% of the 25 women appointees replaced...

