Unaoil Bribed Ex-Iraqi Official For Oil Contracts, SFO Says

Law360, London (January 23, 2020, 5:39 PM GMT) -- Employees of energy consulting company Unaoil bribed an Iraqi oil official to "tip the scales" in favor of companies vying for lucrative government contracts to rebuild the country's war-damaged infrastructure, prosecutors said at the start of a trial on Thursday. A Serious Fraud Office attorney told the court that Unaoil executives bribed an Iraqi official as the company exploited plans to rebuild the country’s oil infrastructure. (AP) A prosecutor for the Serious Fraud Office told jurors at Southwark Crown Court that Unaoil executives Ziad Akle and Stephen Whiteley conspired with Paul Bond, an employee at one of the consulting company's clients, to...

