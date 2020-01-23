Lloyd's Appoints 'Whistleblower Champion' After Censure

Law360, London (January 23, 2020, 2:04 PM GMT) -- Lloyd’s of London has appointed a so-called whistleblowers’ champion to its board, a month after a financial regulator censured the corporation for cutting off a hotline for reporting wrongdoing. Angela Crawford-Ingle, formerly at PricewaterhouseCoopers, will also serve as chairwoman of the audit committee, Lloyd’s said on Wednesday. She will be responsible for overseeing the effectiveness of whistleblowing facilities at the market, which allow staff to report financial misconduct or bullying. Lloyd’s was given “special requirements” by the Prudential Regulation Authority in December, after the regulator found that a hotline for whistleblowing had been left disconnected from October 2017 to February 2019....

