Judging A Book: Richardson Reviews 'Criminal Dissent'

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges. Judge Eli Richardson A nation sharply divided by political party and ideology. Complaints, from each side of the divide, about fake news. Complaints, conversely, also about the suppression of free speech. Debates over the meaning of the free speech clause of the First Amendment. Partisan media outlets stridently supporting one side over the other. Government officials and pundits switching sides. Impeachment. Efforts to find crimes to pin on political opponents. Allegations that the president and vice president are serving foreign powers. Claims of war mongering, and anti-immigrant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS