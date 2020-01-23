Paul Hastings, Kirkland Lead Moody's $700M Deal For RDC

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 1:13 PM EST) -- Moody’s Corp. said Thursday it plans to buy Regulatory DataCorp., which provides risk and compliance intelligence, data and software, from Vista Equity Partners for $700 million, in a deal led by Paul Hastings and Kirkland. New York-based Moody’s, advised by Paul Hastings LLP, said the acquisition of Kirkland & Ellis LLP client RDC builds off the capital markets research and analysis company’s 2017 takeover of company data provider Bureau van Dijk. The deal is expected to bolster BvD’s own information and analytics capabilities by bringing in RDC’s comprehensive data set, Moody’s said in a statement. It’s also slated to provide RDC’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS