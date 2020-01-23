3 Firms Steer As Elanco Raises $1.3B For Animal Biz Buy

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 1:42 PM EST) -- Elanco Animal Health said Thursday it raised roughly $1.3 billion through a pair of public offerings to help fund its planned $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer's animal health business, with the offerings steered by Paul Weiss, Barnes & Thornburg and Ropes & Gray. The Indiana-based animal health company priced nearly 23 million shares of its common stock at $32 per share and 11 million equity units at $50 apiece, the announcement said. The common stock offering was upsized from Elanco's original plan to offer about 19 million shares, according to the announcement. Proceeds from the offering are expected to go toward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS