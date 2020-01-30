A Modest Plan To Streamline Civil Cases In LA Superior Court

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- It is no secret that civil litigation is time-consuming and expensive. Motion hearings often have to be scheduled months in advance, and lawyers and judges are spending substantial time and resources on discovery disputes. These issues impact courts throughout California, indeed throughout the nation, but they are particularly acute in the Los Angeles Superior Court, which accounts for more than one-third of all unlimited civil cases filed in California Superior Courts annually.[1] Although the budget pressures have eased somewhat as both California and Los Angeles County continue to recover from the recession, significant challenges remain. The California Legislature’s most recent effort...

