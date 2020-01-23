EU Lawmakers Reject Banking Watchdog's Director Choice

Law360, London (January 23, 2020, 5:04 PM GMT) -- The European Parliament blocked a senior Central Bank of Ireland official from stepping into a top role at the bloc’s banking watchdog on Thursday because of concerns about his ties to the banking sector. The European assembly's committee on economic and monetary affairs voted to reject Gerry Cross as executive director of the European Banking Authority. Members of the European Parliament voted 24 in favor of putting Cross in the role, but 27 opposed giving him responsibility for the day-to-day management of the authority for five years. Cross, who was nominated for the director role by the EBA this month, has worked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS