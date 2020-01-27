Why Noncompete Agreements Are Problematic In Health Care

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 1:31 PM EST) -- It is common practice for a hospital to require a physician to sign a noncompete agreement whenever the hospital employs the physician or acquires the physician’s medical practice. In certain respects, that is to be expected. Noncompete agreements are a common feature in employment agreements and business acquisition documents across all industries and therefore it makes sense that they would be prevalent in the health care industry, too. However, the health care industry is different; uniquely so. Among other things, the health care industry is subject to state and federal laws and regulations that prohibit physicians from referring patients in exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS