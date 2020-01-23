Pa. Driller Wants To Duck Arbitration In Partnership Dispute

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh-based oil and gas driller wants out of a partnership dispute being handled by the American Arbitration Association, telling a Pennsylvania state court Wednesday that neither it nor two related companies agreed to the process. PennEnergy Resources LLC said the "provisional arbitrator" appointed by the AAA on Jan. 10 was not following any process outlined in the arbitration sections of its 2012 Joint Development Agreement to develop natural gas wells with Winfield Resources LLC, or the 2017 Gas Gathering Agreement with Winfield to collect gas through their joint venture, Pine Run Midstream LLC. The company PennEnergy formed to manage Pine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS