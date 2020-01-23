5 Countries Probing Central America Bank For Tax Evasion

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- Tax authorities in five countries including the U.S. issued subpoenas and warrants this week as part of a joint investigation into a financial institution in Central America, the Internal Revenue Service said Thursday. The enforcement actions connected to the unnamed institution were coordinated by tax agencies in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, the IRS said. The institution is suspected of money laundering and helping global clients avoid tax obligations. The IRS described the effort as the first major operational activity by the five-nation Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement, or J5, since formation of the alliance in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS