Gov't Scrutiny On Tap For Anheuser's $321M Craft Brew Deal

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- Anheuser-Busch and a craft beer company it plans to acquire have refiled merger paperwork with the Federal Trade Commission, a procedural move that extends the government’s merger review period and signals that the companies may want the extra time to convince antitrust enforcers there's no need for a longer, in-depth merger review. Under the deal unveiled in November, Anheuser-Busch would buy Craft Brew Alliance Inc. in a transaction that values the Craft Brew stock at $321 million. The agreement builds upon a nearly 25-year partnership, and Craft Brew is expected to continue post-merger as a direct subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch. Craft Brew said it refiled its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS