House Dems Still Open To Pursuing TCJA Fixes, Counsel Says

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee are still open to working with Republicans to enact technical corrections to the 2017 tax overhaul under certain conditions, the committee’s counsel said at a conference Thursday. Democratic lawmakers would be willing to work across the aisle to fix technical errors in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act if Republicans are willing to expand certain refundable low-income tax credits, Ways and Means Democratic chief tax counsel Andrew Grossman said at a conference hosted by the D.C. Bar in Washington, D.C. “We are perfectly willing to go back to the drawing board and try...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS