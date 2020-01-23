'Old Bay' Spice Maker Settles TM Dispute With 'New Bae' Rival

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- McCormick & Co. Inc., the spice maker known for Old Bay seasoning, has reached a deal to drop a trademark lawsuit over a competitor's "New Bae" seasoning, according to court filings. The settlement announced Wednesday comes a little more than a year after McCormick filed the lawsuit accusing Pittsburgh-based rival Primal Palate LLC of piggybacking on McCormick's popular "Old Bay" brand to sell and promote its own seasoning called "New Bae." Details of the agreement were not disclosed in the Maryland federal court's order dismissing the lawsuit, and counsel for both parties did not immediately respond to request for comment Thursday....

