Insurer Must Cover Co.'s Costs After Ransomware Attack

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Thursday ruled that State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. must cover an embroidery and screen printing company’s costs to replace its computer systems following a ransomware attack in 2016. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher granted policyholder National Ink & Stitch LLC’s motion for summary judgment in its dispute with State Auto, agreeing with National Ink that the ransomware strike resulted in “direct physical loss of or damage to” its computer hardware and software, as required for coverage under its business owners policy with the insurer. State Auto had argued that the direct physical loss...

