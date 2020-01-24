UK Investigation Delays Takeaway.com's $8B Just Eat Deal

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- Takeaway.com said Friday that unexpected scrutiny from the U.K.'s competition enforcer will delay its planned £6.2 billion ($8.1 billion) takeover of food delivery service Just Eat by a week. Takeaway.com NV disclosed Thursday that the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority "intends unexpectedly" to investigate the transaction, with a focus on whether the company would have re-entered the U.K. market absent the Just Eat PLC deal. In light of the news, Takeaway said in a statement Friday, the timeline for closing will be moved back a week to Jan. 31. In disclosing the CMA probe, Takeaway said it shuttered its own U.K....

