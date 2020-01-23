Sun Capital Can’t Shake $42M Suit Over The Limited Loan

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- Sun Capital Partners didn’t show that the trustee for The Limited Stores Co.’s bankruptcy missed the deadline to sue over a $42 million transfer, so the trustee’s case should go forward, a Delaware bankruptcy judge said Thursday. UMB Bank NA presented a convincing enough argument that some of The Limited’s creditors couldn’t have known about the transfer until recently, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said in denying Sun Capital’s move to dismiss the case. While Sun Capital Partners Inc. could ultimately prevail in the dispute, it’s too soon to toss the case, the judge said in her order. “The allegations...

