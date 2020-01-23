California Bar Mulls Licensing Nonlawyer Professionals

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- California State Bar leaders took another step Thursday toward opening up the regulation of legal services in the state, launching the assembly of a task force to explore a licensing scheme under which paraprofessionals would provide certain legal services and advice to consumers. In a strategic planning session in Los Angeles, the State Bar of California board of trustees reached a consensus Thursday afternoon that the bar's staff should begin assembling a task force to explore how nonlawyer practitioners might be licensed and permitted to practice in the state. State bar interim executive director Donna Hershkowitz said her team's goal is...

