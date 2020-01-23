Zara Accused Of Selling Knockoff 'Skinny Biker' Jeans

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- Clothing retailer Zara USA Inc. has “blatantly and unlawfully” copied the design of Atelier Luxury Group LLC’s Amiri MX2 “combination skinny biker” jeans, according to a trademark infringement lawsuit filed in California federal court that accuses Zara of piggybacking off Amiri’s success. Fashion label Amiri is influenced by the “rock ’n’ roll, punk and grunge culture in the United States in the 1980s and 1990s,” according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday, and has seen massive success since it launched in 2013. In January 2019 the brand debuted its Amiri MX2 jeans, which retail for $1,150 and feature Italian stretch denim, pleated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS