Greeting Card Retailer Papyrus To Fold Under Ch. 11

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- The owner of more than 250 greeting card stores, including the Papyrus and Carlton Card chains, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware federal court Thursday, listing $54.9 million in debt and blaming a 2009 deal with greeting card giant American Greetings Corp. for its financial demise. In an 18-page declaration, SFP Franchise Corp.’s restructuring officer, Craig M. Boucher of Mackinac Partners LLC, said the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based retailer has $39.4 million in assets, but approximately $46.9 million in secured debt and $8 million in unsecured debt. SFP Franchise’s creditors include Wells Fargo Bank NA, which loaned it $6.67 million, and American...

