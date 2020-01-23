Ex-Trump Counsel Battling Subpoena Says Clients Call Shots

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- Former White House counsel Don McGahn told a New Jersey audience Thursday that it’s the client, not the attorney, who decides if a lawyer will testify in a legal matter, giving insight into his fight to kill a subpoena connected to the impeachment trial underway. Former White House counsel Don McGahn and Porzio Bromberg & Newman PC principal William J. Hughes Jr. converse Thursday before an audience at Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey. The former client in his case is President Donald Trump, who was the main topic of McGahn's tickets-only interview with host William J. Hughes Jr. of Porzio...

