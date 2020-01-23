Goldman Sachs Demands Diverse Boards For IPOs

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs' chief executive revealed Thursday the investment bank will no longer take a company public in the U.S. or Europe if its board is composed entirely of white men, noting that board diversity is tied to better returns. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told CNBC during an interview at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos that, starting July 1, the investment bank will require that any company it is helping to go public has at least one board member who is a woman, a person of color or a person from another underrepresented group. In July 2021, it plans...

