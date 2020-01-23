Law360's The Term: The Larger Battle In A Montana Tax Case

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- On this week’s episode of The Term podcast, we explain the arcane insult that Chief Justice John Roberts reintroduced on his first day — and night — overseeing President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, and then bring on a special guest to dissect the high-stakes arguments in a Montana tax case questioning church and state boundaries. Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about. This Week S1, E4: The Larger Battle In A...

