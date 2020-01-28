What The US-China Trade Deal Means For Drug Cos.

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- On Jan. 15, the United States and China announced an economic and trade deal, the "phase one" trade agreement, which could significantly improve the ability of U.S. and non-U.S. drug companies to protect their intellectual property rights and market their innovative pharmaceutical products in China. As part of the agreement, China has committed to providing a patent linkage mechanism (which echoes the Hatch‑Waxman Act) for the early resolution of patent disputes before competitor drugs may be launched.[1] In addition, China has agreed to provide patent term extensions to compensate for unreasonable delays in patent grant and regulatory review periods.[2] China’s new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS