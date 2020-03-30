Bradley Arant Vet Replaces 5th Circ. Pick Who Split GOP

Law360, Washington (March 30, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A divisive Mississippi state judge who spent seven years at Bradley Arant was tapped for a Fifth Circuit seat by President Donald Trump on Monday, replacing a previous pick whom some Republican senators accused of insufficient conservatism. Mississippi Court of Appeals Judge Cory T. Wilson has been chosen for a Fifth Circuit seat after a previous nominee failed to secure confirmation in the Senate. State appellate Judge Cory T. Wilson will replace U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden as Trump's nominee for the only federal appellate vacancy remaining in the country, marking just the second time an appellate pick has failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS