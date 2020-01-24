FDA Tells 4th Circ. To Axe E-Cig Apps Deadline Appeal

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has told the Fourth Circuit that the agency’s recent guidance on a deadline for e-cigarette companies to get their products off the market has rendered moot arguments by vape organizations that oppose the deadline. The FDA said in a brief Thursday that the appellate court should toss an appeal stemming from a Maryland district court ruling that ordered the agency to set a May 2020 deadline for so-called premarket tobacco product applications, or PMTAs, on smokeless tobacco products. “Because the enforcement timetable for e-cigarettes set out in the January 2020 guidance is independent of the district...

