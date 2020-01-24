Fed. Circ. Told PTAB Judges Challenge Isn't Void For Brevity

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- Companies can qualify for a remand under the Arthrex decision when their challenge to the constitutionality of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges is clear and to the point, even if only a few sentences long, a bedding company has told the Federal Circuit. In a response Thursday, Bedgear LLC said that the appeals court in November correctly vacated and remanded earlier decisions by the PTAB that invalidated parts of Bedgear’s pillow patents for being anticipated or obvious. In ordering a new hearing, the panel cited the court’s Arthrex decision, which found the structure of the PTAB unconstitutional. Earlier this month, Fredman...

