Swiss Watchdog Bans Bank CEO For Insider Trading

Law360, London (January 24, 2020, 12:03 PM GMT) -- Switzerland’s financial regulator said on Friday that it has banned the former chief executive of a Swiss bank from holding a management role for four years after a “serious case” of insider trading. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said it found that the executive, which it did not name, had executed transactions through deposit accounts at other banks held in his wife’s name, which constituted insider trading. The banker “repeatedly and systematically” violated supervisory law, the watchdog said. The former chief executive has also been banned from carrying out business as a securities dealer for six years. The regulator said...

