Another Gibraltar Insurer Falls Into Administration

Law360, London (January 24, 2020, 12:55 PM GMT) -- Gibraltar-based motor insurer Quick Sure has fallen into administration, the territory’s financial watchdog said, as compliance experts again question the effectiveness of regulation on the peninsula. Gibraltar Financial Services Commission said Thursday that Quick Sure, which ceased writing new business in 2017, has been placed into administration as it is no longer able to pay claims. Fifteen insurance companies of 60 licensed by the authority, including Quick Sure, have either ceased writing new business or are in liquidation, according to the commission’s website. Four have collapsed in the last two years. Administrators were appointed to Quick Sure on Thursday and will work with...

