Emails Show Unaoil Workers Paid Bribes For Info, SFO Says

Law360, London (January 24, 2020, 5:38 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office laid out emails before a jury on Friday showing how former employees of Unaoil allegedly paid off a manager at an Iraqi-owned oil company to get confidential information to help the energy consultancy's clients win contracts. Michael Brompton QC, representing the SFO, said on the second day of the trial at Southwark Crown Court that most of the prosecution's evidence was found in the words of some 1,600 emails and documents attached to the electronic correspondence, most of which was taken from Unaoil’s server and electronic devices belonging to the defendants. The SFO alleges that Unaoil executives Ziad Akle and Stephen Whiteley...

